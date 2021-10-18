EL CENTRO — El segundo evento de calabazas flotantes del Centro Acuático El Centro se llevará a cabo el 30 de octubre desde el mediodía hasta las 3 de la tarde, anunció la ciudad.
Los participantes pueden saltar y recoger una calabaza en la alberca.
Luego pueden ir a trabajar en una de las estaciones de decoración de calabazas que se instalarán para el evento o aceptar el desafío y correr por el Aqua Track inflable.
Todas las piscinas están climatizadas, pero el río lento permanece cerrado durante la temporada.
