EL CENTRO — La ciudad de El Centro llevará a cabo el 4 de julio una fiesta acuática de 6 de la tarde a 10 de la noche en el Centro Acuático.
La entrada es gratuita y las cabañas estarán disponibles para alquilar.
La tarifa por una cabaña grande será de 75 dólares y la de una cabaña pequeña será de 45 dólares.
También habrá vendedores de comida y refrescos.
Para obtener más información, llame al (760) 335-4550.
