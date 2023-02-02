CALÉXICO -- El Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial lanzará un evento de la Campaña de Seguridad del Canal el jueves 2 de febrero a las 11 de la mañana.
Según un comunicado de prensa, el IID está trabajando en colaboración con el Consulado de México en Calexico y ha desarrollado un programa bilingüe de divulgación pública centrado en los peligros del Canal Todo Americano.
El evento tendrá lugar en el 408 de Avenida Heber en Calexico el 2 de febrero.
