IMPERIAL -- La Ciudad de Imperial compartió el jueves que la piscina está cerrada hasta nuevo aviso debido a mantenimiento no programado.
Según la publicación, la ciudad se disculpa por cualquier inconveniente.
Para más preguntas o información adicional, los miembros de la comunidad pueden llamar al (760) 355-3316.
