IMPERIAL — La Ciudad de Imperial anunció el sábado la transición del Portal de pago de servicios públicos iWeb a InvoiceCloud, una nueva plataforma de pago optimizada.
InvoiceCloud ofrece servicios adicionales con tecnología avanzada que permite una mayor calidad de servicios al público.
La ciudad alentó a los clientes de servicios públicos, especialmente a aquellos con pago automático, a visitar el sitio web de la Ciudad de Imperial o consultar sus correos electrónicos para obtener instrucciones sobre la transición.
La plataforma iWeb dejará de estar operativa a las 5 de la tarde del 31 de agosto.
