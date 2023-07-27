IMPERIAL — El Colegio del Valle Imperial anunció su nueva incorporación a la “familia de conjuntos musicales” para el disfrute del público con la apertura de su nuevo Mariachi Ensemble y Mariachi sin crédito para adultos mayores en el semestre de otoño.
Ambas clases se impartirán juntas y se reunirán los lunes y miércoles de 11:20 a. m. a 12:45 p. m.
Obtenga más información en línea en el Programa de otoño de 2023 en vivo y el Programa sin crédito de otoño de 2023 en línea en vivo en www.imperial.edu.
La sesión de otoño de IVC comienza el 14 de agosto.
