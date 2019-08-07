La organización MANA del Valle Imperial anunció a la artista que cubrirá la parte del entretenimiento durante la Cena de Gala de este año.
La encargada del aspecto artístico del evento será la cantante Alejandra Sol.
El evento se desarrollará el próximo 18 de octubre en las instalaciones del Club Barbara Worth de Holtville.
Cabe recordar que la Cena de Gala sirve para que el organismo femenino latino recaude fondos para otorgar becas a jóvenes hispanas del Valle Imperial.
Este año, el organismo cumple 25 años de proporcionar apoyo en temas educativos, de servicio comunitario y asesoría a la población.
