EL CENTRO -- El Departamento de Obras Públicas del condado ha anunciado el cierre de varias carreteras de forma indefinida con efecto inmediato debido al reemplazo del puente en Dogwood Road al norte de Willoughby Road.
Los caminos cerrados son:
Dogwood desde la ruta estatal 86 hasta Cole
Willoughby entre Clark y Kloke
Kloke entre Willoughby y Cole
Clark entre Wahl a la ruta estatal 98
Ware desde Fawcett hasta Jasper
El director de la agencia, John Gay, dijo recientemente que se espera que el reemplazo del puente Dogwood y otro en Clark al norte de Willoughby se completen para noviembre.
