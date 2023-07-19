BRAWLEY — El Distrito para el Cuidado de la Salud Pioneers anunció oficialmente este lunes del nuevo Centro de Enfermería.
El centro era anteriormente conocido como Imperial Heights.
Desde el pasado 1 de abril, el Centro de Enfermería Pioneers se ha convertido en parte del distrito de atención médica.
“Este es un recurso increíble para tener en nuestra comunidad”, indicó el PMHD.
Los servicios del centro incluyen cuidado de enfermos terminales, servicios dietéticos, asistencia con medicamentos, terapia física y ocupacional, manejo del dolor y mucho más.
Para obtener más información, visite el portal pmhd.org y busque en la pestaña de clínicas, o llame al (760) 344-5431.
La información de la ceremonia de corte de cinta pronto se publicará.
