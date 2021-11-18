CALIPATRIA — Este viernes 19 de noviembre, el Senador Estatal Ben Hueso y el Condado de Imperial anunciarán de manera oficial la asignación presupuestaria estatal de 1 millón de dólares para aumentar el acceso a materiales de biblioteca, recursos digitales e Internet muy necesarios para la Sistema de bibliotecas públicas del condado de Imperial.
Las autoridades tienen programado un evento para proporcionar una descripción general de lo que el condado pretende hacer con los fondos y cómo afectará a la comunidad.
La ceremonia será encabezada por el Senador Ben Hueso, del Distrito 40; Crystal Duran, Bibliotecaria del Condado de Imperial; Tony Rouhotas, Director Ejecutivo del Condado de Imperial y representantes de la red de bibliotecas del Valle Imperial.
