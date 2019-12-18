EL CENTRO — Este martes, la Directora del Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Imperial anunció su salida del gobierno local.
Robin Hodgkin, directora de la agencia, se jubilará el 2 de enero después de 29 años de servicio para el Condado de Imperial.
Cabe recordar que la funcionaria fue Oficial Ejecutiva interina del Condado en el 2017
La mañana de este martes, la directora recibió un reconocimiento por parte de los Supervisores del Condado de Imperial.
