MIAMI -- La estrella de la televisión hispana y conductora del show matutino de Telemundo 'Un Nuevó Día' Rashel Díaz una vez más será la anfitriona de "La Alfombra de los Latin American Music Awards" especial que les ofrecerá a los televidentes la oportunidad de ver a sus artistas y celebridades favoritas mientras llegan y caminan por la tradicional y glamorosa alfombra roja, que se transmitirá en vivo desde Hollywood, California el jueves 17 de Octubre por la cadena Telemundo.
La presentadora Rashel estará acompañada de Rodner Figueroa, Jorge Bernal y Jessica Carrillo quienes estarán entrevistando a las celebridades que vayan llegando y desfilando por la alfombra roja del Dolby Theater de Hollywood, California entre ellos Christian Nodal, Eugenio Derbez, Jacky Bracamontes, Daddy Yankee, Piso 21, Ozuna, Silvestre Dangond, Zion & Lennox, Becky G, entre otros.
Los Latin AMA's también se transmitirán simultaneamente por el canal de cable hispano de entretenimiento, Universo y también por Telemundo Internacional.
