CALEXICO — La Ciudad de Calexico reabrirá parcialmente a partir de este lunes, anunció el administrador municipal Miguel Figueroa durante la reunión reciente del Concejo.
A partir de este lunes, la Ciudad estará abierta para recibir pagos de agua y la ventana financiera estará abierta para abordar otros problemas.
“También aceptamos citas en persona para la Oficina del Administrador de la Ciudad y también para el Departamento de Construcción y Planificación”, dijo Figueroa.
“Vamos a tomar las medidas adecuadas de seguridad pública recomendadas por nuestro funcionario de salud local”, agregó.
De acuerdo al funcionario, el primer paso es empezar en las oficinas centrales, y poco a poco van a ser abiertas las otras instalaciones públicas de Calexico.
