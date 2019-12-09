El grupo de cantantes de Cámara del Valle Imperial realizará el próximo 13 de diciembre su concierto navideño.
El evento se llevara a cabo en la Iglesia Luterana ubicada en la esquina de Calle Octava y Calle Holt en El Centro, a partir de las 7 de la tarde.
Las entradas costarán 10 dolares para adultos.
Los niños y estudiantes entran gratis.
Los boletos estarán a disposición de los asistentes en las puertas de la iglesia o a través de miembros del grupo.
Para detalles, llame al (760) 356-2261.
La agrupación será dirigida por Anita Slobig y acompañada por Donna Marlin.
