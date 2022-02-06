EL CENTRO — La Ciudad de El Centro anunció que el Carnaval, llamado “Mardi Gras Glow in the Dark”, se llevará a cabo el viernes 25 de febrero de 2022.
La cita es en Calle Séptima y Calle Main, cerca de la plaza Town Square en El Centro.
El ingreso al Carnaval es gratuito y es un gran evento familiar que contará con actuaciones en vivo de Last Call, Pure Majik, Hired Guns y Milagro, tributo to Carlos Santana.
Además, habrá comida, artistas, abalorios y otros vendedores.
Las festividades comienzan a las 6 de la tarde y terminan a las 10 de la noche.
Para obtener más información sobre este evento, llame a la División de Parques y Recreación al 760-337-4555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.