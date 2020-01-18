EL CENTRO — El Alcalde de la Ciudad, Efraín Silva, encabezará el Discurso sobre el Estado de la Ciudad, que se llevará a cabo el jueves 30 de enero.
El evento tendrá lugar de 7:30 a 8:30 de la mañana en las instalaciones del Salón de Sesiones del Cabildo, situado en el 1275 al poniente de la Calle Main.
El evento es organizado por la Cámara de Comercio de El Centro.
Además del Alcalde, en el evento la Presidente de la Cámara, Anne Irigoyen, dirigirá unas palabras a los asistentes.
