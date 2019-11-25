EL CENTRO — La ceremonia de encendido del árbol de Navidad y feria callejera se llevará a cabo el próximo 6 de diciembre en la esquina de las calles 11 y Main, informó el gobierno de la Ciudad de El Centro.
En el evento de carácter familiar estará presente Santa Claus.
El festejo además incluirá un árbol decorado de Navidad, música en vivo, actividades infantiles, comida, artistas y vendimia.
La festividad dará inicio a las 5 de la tarde.
Para mayor información, comuníquese al número telefónico (760) 337-4555.
