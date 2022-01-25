EL CENTRO — La ciudad de El Centro anunció que llevará a cabo mejoras viales a lo largo de Avenida Dogwood entre las avenidas Villa y Commercial.
El tránsito en dirección norte y sur a lo largo del tramo estará cerrado del miércoles 26 de enero al viernes 4 de febrero y nuevamente del miércoles 9 de febrero al jueves 17 de febrero.
Las autoridades recomiendan que el tránsito que va hacia el norte y hacia el sur por Avenida Dogwood usar rutas alternativas para evitar la zona.
Tenga cuidado y siga todas las señales de control de tráfico y desviación, advirtieron autoridades.
Si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este cierre, comuníquese con la División de Ingeniería de la Ciudad de El Centro al 760-337-5182.
