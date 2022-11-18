EL CENTRO — La Ciudad de El Centro está realizando reparaciones de emergencia de alcantarillado en la intersección de Avenida Imperial y Avenida Scott.
Las autoridades esperan mucho tránsito a lo largo de Avenida Imperial en dirección sur cerca de Avenida Scott.
Además, Scott Avenue estará cerrada al tráfico a partir del lunes 21 de noviembre de 2022 a las 6 de la mañana.
Se recomienda a los automovilistas utilizar rutas alternas cuando sea posible.
Para preguntas o más información, comuníquese con el Departamento de Obras Públicas al 760-337-4505.
