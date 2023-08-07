BRAWLEY -- La piscina del Lions Center se cerrará temporalmente por reparaciones.
El domingo 13 de agosto comenzará la rehabilitación de la Piscina del Centro de Leones. La piscina permanecerá cerrada durante todo el proceso de rehabilitación.
La rehabilitación se completará a finales de noviembre de 2023.
La ciudad de Brawley agradece su paciencia mientras se rehabilita la piscina.
Para cualquier consulta, llame al (760) 344-5675.
