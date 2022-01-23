EL CENTRO — El Departamento de Obras Públicas del Condado de Imperial anunció que varias secciones de tres carreteras locales estarán cerradas durante siete días a partir del lunes.
Las rutas que estarán cerradas son Camino Dogwood, desde la ruta estatal 86 hasta Camino Cole; Camino Willoughby, Camino desde Clark hasta Camino Kloke, y Camino Kloke, desde Camino Willoughby hasta Camino Cole.
La razón citada para los cierres es “la espeleología de los servicios públicos existentes en Dogwood y Willoughby”.
Se pide a los conductores que busquen rutas alternativas.
En caso de emergencia, comuníquese con Jeff Guy, Acme Safety & Supply al (619) 654-0957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.