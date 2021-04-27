CALEXICO — El plantel Valle Imperial de la Universidad Estatal de San Diego anunció la realización de una clínica de vacunación contra Covid19 para estudiantes.
El evento se desarrollará de 10 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde de este jueves 29 de abril en los campos del plantel.
En la clínica participará personal del Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Imperial.
Para recibir la inmunización contra el Coronavirus, la institución solicitó a los alumnos agendar una cita.
