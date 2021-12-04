EL CENTRO — Un donativo de dos productos enlatados u otros alimentos para el Banco de Alimentos del Valle Imperial será necesario para ingresar al concierto anual 32 de vacaciones de Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz.
El concierto está programado para las 7 de la tarde del viernes 17 de diciembre en el Teatro Jimmie Cannon de la preparatoria Southwest.
Los organizadores del evento prometen “una noche llena de música de jazz y los favoritos de las fiestas”.
La Beca John Mordasini también se presentará esa noche.
