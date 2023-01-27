IMPERIAL -- La Ciudad de Imperial anunció que este sábado 25 de febrero de 2023 se llevará a cabo para el evento Blues, Brews & BBQ con la undécima competencia anual de Tri-Tip.
En el evento, a realizarse de 4 de la tarde a 9 de la noche, habrá música en vivo, vendedores artesanales, combates de lucha libre, toros mecánicos, tri-tip y mucho más.
Los competidores disputarán más de 7 mil dólares en premios en efectivo y lucharán por los títulos de Gran Campeón y Elección Popular.
Los boletos de preventa se pueden comprar en las Oficinas de la Ciudad o en la Biblioteca Pública de Imperial.
