BRAWLEY — La ciudad de Brawley y el programa Dippy Duck del Distrito de Riego de Imperial patrocinan eventos de natación familiar gratuitos en la piscina del Centro de los Leones todos los viernes.
El ingreso gratuito será del 15 de julio al 12 de agosto, de 7 de la tarde a las 9 de la noche.
La ciudad recomienda que un adulto acompañe a un niño para nadar gratis.
Se proporcionarán refrigerios hasta agotar existencias.
Para obtener más información sobre el programa, comuníquese con el Departamento de Parques y Recreación de Brawley al (760) 344-5675.
