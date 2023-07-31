BRAWLEY -- La ciudad de Brawley anunció un evento de fiesta de patinaje sobre ruedas Back 2 School el jueves 14 de agosto de 6:00 de la tarde a 9:00 de la noche en el Gimnasio del Centro de los Leones.
El evento también contará con un DJ y bocadillos.
La tarifa de alquiler de patines no se aplicará a los primeros 15 participantes.
Es obligatorio llevar casco personal y equipo de seguridad.
Los niños recibirán una lonchera gratis hasta agotar existencias.
Para obtener más información, llame a Parques y Recreación al (760) 344-5675.
