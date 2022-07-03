CALÉXICO — La Ciudad de Calexico compartió el horario de la piscina de verano de este año ubicada en el Centro Recreativo de Calexico, a partir del 29 de junio.
La natación en horario público se limitará a 100 personas de martes a jueves en dos horarios, de 5 a 6:20 de la tarde y de 6:30 a 7:50 de la tarde, y viernes y sábado, de 5 a 6:50 de la tarde y de 7 de la tarde a 8:50 de la noche.
Se ofrecerán actividades adicionales como aeróbicos acuáticos y nado de vuelta de martes a jueves de 8 a 8:50 de la noche.
Los requisitos incluyen mayores de 16 años y la capacidad estará limitada a 54 personas.
