EL CENTRO -- El Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la Ciudad de El Centro anunció que el Alcalde Tomás Olivia será el anfitrión de la Feria Callejera y de la ceremonia de Iluminación del Árbol de Navidad de El Centro.
El evento se llevará a cabo el 2 de diciembre a partir de las 5 de la tarde a las 9 de la noche en Calle Main y Calle 11 en El Centro.
Habrá presentaciones en vivo, vendedores de comida, música navideña, decoración de galletas y fotos gratis con Santa.
Para más información favor de comunicarse al (760) 337-4555.
