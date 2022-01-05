EL CENTRO — La Ciudad de El Centro extendió una invitación a la comunidad a participar en el primer evento de Arte y Música en el Parque.
El evento inaugural se llevará a cabo el sábado 15 de enero en la plaza Town Square, ubicada en la esquina de calle Main y calle Séptima en la zona centro.
El evento se llevará a cabo de 5 de la tarde a 10 de la noche.
Durante el evento habrá música, exhibiciones, presentaciones, camiones de comida, arte y jardín de cerveza.
Para mayor información, los interesados deberán comunicarse al número 760 337 4555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.