EL CENTRO — La Cámara de Comercio del Valle Imperial anunció la fecha del desfile y el festival navideño que se realizará en El Centro.
Ambos eventos se desarrollarán casi al mismo tiempo el sábado 3 de diciembre, de acuerdo a un informe enviado por correo electrónico por la Cámara de Comercio.
El desfile se llevará a cabo de 10 de la mañana a 12 de mediodía y dará inicio en Calle 12 y Calle Main.
El festival se desarrollará de 9 de la mañana a 2 de la tarde en el Parque Bucklin.
En este último habrá camiones de comida, vendedores y la presencia de San Nicolás.
