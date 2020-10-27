IMPERIAL — La Cámara de Comercio de Imperial anunció que su evento anual "Navidad en un Pueblo Pequeño", tendrá lugar de 9 de la mañana a 3 de la tarde el 12 de diciembre en el centro de la ciudad.
El evento contará con vendedores, comida y artesanías. La asistencia es gratuita.
Los organizadores requerirán que los visitantes usen una mascarilla y sigan las pautas de distanciamiento social.
