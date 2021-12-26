EL CENTRO — El Centro tendrá su primer evento Art & Music In The Park el 15 de enero.
El evento se llevará a cabo a partir de las 5 de la tarde en Town Square, por las calles Séptima y Main.
El evento familiar incluirá comida, artistas y otros vendedores. Para obtener más información, llame al (760) 337-4555.
