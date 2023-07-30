OCOTILLO — El público está invitado a asistir al evento Stargazing: Perseids Meteor Shower organizado por Michael Rood en el Imperial Valley Desert Museum.
El pico de la lluvia de meteoros de las Perseidas dura desde el viernes 11 de agosto y el sábado 12 de agosto.
El evento contará con telescopios, charlas, juegos y refrigerios.
El evento se realizará el sábado 12 de agosto de 7:00 pm a 10:00 pm.
