EL CENTRO -- El Departamento de Bomberos de El Centro organizará una jornada de puertas abiertas el sábado 8 de octubre de 9 de la mañana a 1 de la tarde en la Estación de Bomberos de El Centro Número 3 y el Parque de Primeros Respondientes, ubicados en el 1910 al norte de Avenida Waterman.
El evento contará con demostraciones, exhibiciones estáticas, ciudad segura, folletos y una visita de Sparky, el perro bombero.
Para obtener más información, llame al (760) 337-4530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.