OCOTILLO — A partir del pasado 4 de diciembre, el Museo del Desierto del Valle Imperial exhibe la muestra fotográfica del artista Jimmy Dorantes.
La exhibición, titulada “Vida a lo Largo de la Frontera”, muestra una serie de imágenes captadas a lo largo de la zona limítrofe con el territorio mexicano.
Para celebrar la apertura de la exhibición, el museo llevó a cabo una recepción el sábado 7 de diciembre pasado.
Los organizadores de la muestra indicaron que este año la temporada de otoño está llena de nuevas exhibiciones, grandes eventos y celebraciones.
La muestra permanecerá en el museo hasta el 1 de marzo próximo.
El museo se ubica en el número 11 del Camino Frontage.
Para detalles, comuníquese al (760) 358-7016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.