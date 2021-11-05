CALEXICO — Este martes 9 de noviembre autoridades y organismos empresariales llevarán a cabo una muestra de negocios en Calexico.
La Administración de Pequeñas Empresas del Valle Imperial informó que el evento dará inicio a las 5:30 de la tarde el cual se llevará a cabo en el Palacio Municipal de Calexico.
En el evento se espera la participación de propietarios de negocios, empresarios, buscadores de empleo, cámaras de comercio y agencias de gobierno, además de instituciones bancarias.
Los interesados en participar en el evento podrán acudir de manera gratuita.
Los organizadores dieron a conocer en el evento habrá aperitivos, contactos de negocios y rifas de diversos artículos.
