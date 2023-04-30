IMPERIAL -- La escuela secundaria Frank Wright anunció que organizará The Charity Fairy Event para recaudar fondos para la organización sin fines de lucro elegida por estudiantes como Human Rights Watch, The American Heart Association y muchos más, según un evento de folletos de los organizadores del evento.
La feria benéfica se realizará el martes 2 de mayo de 5 a 7 de la tarde en la cafetería de la secundaria.
Se solicita a los interesados en donar traer dinero en efectivo ya que no se aceptarán tarjetas.
