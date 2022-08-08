BRAWLEY — La Farmacia del Pueblo y el centro para personas mayores de Brawley organizarán una Feria de salud gratuita el 10 de agosto en el 575 de Calle J.
Una variedad de agencias estarán disponibles para atender a la comunidad de 9 a 11 de la mañana.
De acuerdo al evento, se requieren máscaras, se proporcionarán sillas y mesas y el montaje comienza a las 8 de la mañana.
Para más información comuníquese con Eduardo Granados al vamsi437 @yahoo.com o Bertha Díaz en BDiaz@brawley-ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.