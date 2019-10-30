MEXICALI — Este fin de semana, el Ayuntamiento de Mexicali llevará a cabo un Festival de Día de Muertos en la zona centro de la ciudad.
La celebración dará inicio este viernes 1 de noviembre a partir de las 6 de la tarde con un desfile de Catrinas.
Este evento inicia en Meyibó Centro del Saber y termina en Catedral.
Posteriormente, habrá una estampa multidisciplinaria en la cual participan grupos como Esplendor Folklor, Estudio Q, Foro Dancístico, N2N y Los Maleducados.
El evento continuará el sábado 2 y el domingo 3 de noviembre frente a Catedral de 5 de la tarde a 10 de la noche.
Habrá zona gastronómica, bazar cultural, escenarios culturales, muestra de altares de muertos, exhibición de calaveritas decoradas y jardín cervecero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.