EL CENTRO​ -- ​Se invita al público al discurso sobre el estado de la ciudad a las 6 ​de la tarde​ el 13 de octubre en el salón comunitario de la nueva Biblioteca Pública ​ubicada en el​ 1198​ al norte de Avenida​ Imperial.

El discurso ​se​rá​ encabezado por​ el alcalde Tomás Oliva.

La biblioteca de 20​ mil pies cuadrados y 20 millones​ de dólares​ está directamente en frente de la biblioteca anterior en un centro comercial desaparecido hace mucho tiempo.

La antigua biblioteca de la ciudad en la cuadra 500 de ​Calle State ​poniente​ se cerró después de sufrir daños en el terremoto de 2010.

