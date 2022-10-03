EL CENTRO -- Se invita al público al discurso sobre el estado de la ciudad a las 6 de la tarde el 13 de octubre en el salón comunitario de la nueva Biblioteca Pública ubicada en el 1198 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
El discurso será encabezado por el alcalde Tomás Oliva.
La biblioteca de 20 mil pies cuadrados y 20 millones de dólares está directamente en frente de la biblioteca anterior en un centro comercial desaparecido hace mucho tiempo.
La antigua biblioteca de la ciudad en la cuadra 500 de Calle State poniente se cerró después de sufrir daños en el terremoto de 2010.
