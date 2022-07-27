​EL CENTRO -- La ciudad de El Centro ​anunció el lavado a presión ​de ​las aceras a lo largo de ​Calle ​Main​.

El operativo de limpieza cubrirá de las Calles Cuarta a Octava este jueves de 5:30 ​a 8:30 ​de la mañana​​.

El objetivo es​ preservar la salud y la seguridad públicas.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese al (760) 337-4560.

