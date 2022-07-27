EL CENTRO -- La ciudad de El Centro anunció el lavado a presión de las aceras a lo largo de Calle Main.
El operativo de limpieza cubrirá de las Calles Cuarta a Octava este jueves de 5:30 a 8:30 de la mañana.
El objetivo es preservar la salud y la seguridad públicas.
Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese al (760) 337-4560.
