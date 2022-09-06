CALEXICO ㅡ La Biblioteca Conmemorativa Camarena invita a las familias a una Noche Mexicana el 15 de septiembre.
El evento será de 5 a 7 de la tarde.
Los programas Kids Need to Read (KNTR), Grow Your Library y Page Coach llegarán a la biblioteca para ayudar a celebrar a las familias y la lectura.
Las actividades planificadas incluyen artes y manualidades, juegos, refrigerios, un libro gratis y una hora de cuentos para hacer crecer su biblioteca.
Los niños pueden registrarse para el evento en https://calexicolibrary.org del 1 al 15 de septiembre.
El evento está abierto a niños de hasta 12 años.
