CLEVELAND, Ohio — El Salón de la Fama del Rock and Roll ha anunciado este miércoles los artistas nominados para formar parte de la Generación 2021.
La lista incluye a artistas y bandas conocidos como Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Kahn, Carole King, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Tina Turner y Todd Rundgren.
La lista la complementan Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti y Dionne Warwick.
En redes sociales, los rockeros han mostrado su insatisfacción con el listado debido a que muchos de los artistas no son necesariamente intérpretes del género.
