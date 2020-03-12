MEXICALI — El Ballet Ehécatl realiza este viernes de manera gratuita una presentación en el Teatro del Estado de esta ciudad.
El ballet realiza el evento “Novias de México” a partir de las 7 de la tarde.
Aunque la entrada es gratuita, los organizadores anunciaron que el cupo es limitado.
