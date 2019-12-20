La soprano originaria del Valle Imperial, Esther Renee Rayo se presentará en un recital el próximo lunes 23 de diciembre.
La cantante realizará el recital en la Primera Iglesia Presbiteriana, ubicada en el 301 de la Calle Main de Brawley.
En el evento, Rayo será acompañada por la violinista Christina Kim y la pianista Patricia Saracco Lang.
Los boletos tendrán un costo de 10 dólares por persona.
