BRAWLEY -- El martes 30 de agosto se llevará a cabo una presentación sobre violencia doméstica “Butterfly” con Elvira Herrera y presentada por Isabel Solis.
El evento se desarrollará en Brawley Creamery, ubicada en el 545 de Calle Main en Brawley.
La presentación en inglés será de 5 a 6:30 de la tarde y la presentación en español de 6:30 de la tarde a 8 de la noche.
