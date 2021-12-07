CALEXICO — La cinta “Navidad en julio”, un largometraje dramático escrito principalmente por el maestro de la Universidad Estatal de San Diego en el Valle Imperial y columnista de Imperial Valley Press, Bret Kofford, se proyectará en el Auditorio Rodney en el campus de Calexico a partir de las 7 de la tarde el jueves.
La proyección de la película, que se estrenó este verano, es gratuita y está abierta a los estudiantes, el personal y el público en general de la SDSU.
Kofford responderá preguntas después de la proyección de la película. También pueden estar presentes otras personas involucradas en la realización de la película.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con bkofford@sdsu.edu.
