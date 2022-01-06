EL CENTRO — La Ciudad de El Centro anunció que la empresa CR&R recolectará árboles navideños durante el mes de enero.
Para entregar su árbol, los residentes simplemente deberán colocarlo en la banqueta de sus domicilios.
En caso de contar con preguntas, los residentes pueden llamar a los teléfonos 800 826 9677 o al 877 482 5656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.