EL CENTRO — Un taller sobre derechos migratorios se llevará a cabo este sábado de 10 de la mañana a 12 del mediodía.
El curso se realizará dentro del edificio de Planned Parenthood, situado al sur de la Calle Cuarta.
En el taller “Conoce tus Derechos” se abordará el tema de las protecciones legales que las personas poseen en Estados Unidos sin importar el estado migratorio, durante lass revisiones realizadas por agentes dedicados a hacer cumplir las leyes.
El taller se lleva a cabo de manera conjunta entre la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles, el Consulado de México en Calexico y la organización Black Lives Matter del Valle Imperial.
Para mayores informes, comuníquese al teléfono (442) 235-2958.
