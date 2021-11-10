BRAWLEY — Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center será el beneficiario de las ventas de una empresa el sábado durante el rodeo de llamadas de ganado de Brawley.
Baja Jerky tendrá un puesto en el patio de comidas fuera de Cattle Call Arena durante el evento.
La compañía ha comprometido sus ventas al centro de soporte, que ofrece una variedad de herramientas y servicios a los pacientes con cáncer del Condado de Imperial.
Baja Jerky es parte de One World CPG, LLC, con sede en Solana Beach, una empresa registrada en septiembre de 2019 por Eric Brandt.
